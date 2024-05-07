Jokic amassed 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 106-80 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic can change a game by himself at any point of a contest and is dominant enough to carry Denver to victory on a regular basis, but he hasn't been able to do it in the first two games of the current series. The two-time MVP winner is averaging 27.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game through seven playoff contests. While he remains an absolute stud in fantasy regardless of what happens with the Nuggets as a team, he needs his teammates to take a step forward to avoid an early exit in their quest to win back-to-back NBA titles.