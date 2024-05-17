Jokic contributed 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-70 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic delivered one of the best performances of his playoff career in Game 5 of the series, but he was unable to repeat those numbers in this woeful loss despite the fact his overall stat line looks solid at first glance. Still, it's pretty far from what the reigning MVP has gotten fantasy managers accustomed to over the last few years. Jokic shot under 50 percent from the field for the third time in the series, and as a coincidence, the Nuggets lost every time that happened. While the entire Nuggets offense must perform better in a do-or-die Game 7 contest on Sunday, Jokic will be the one who sets the tone early on.