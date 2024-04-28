Jokic closed Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 33 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes.

Jokic has two triple-doubles and two double-doubles in the current series against the Lakers, but unlike in the previous three contests, he was unable to carry Denver to victory following yet another slow start. Jokic's individual numbers have been amazing in the series, though, as he's averaging 29.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. He'll aim to lift the Nuggets to close the series out Monday in Game 5.