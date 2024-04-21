Jokic closed with 32 points (15-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Nuggets endured a slow start, but Jokic was the architect behind the offensive revival in the second quarter, and his play down the stretch was simply unstoppable. Jokic ended just three assists away from a triple-double, and while he has a tough matchup in Anthony Davis, Jokic should continue to fill the stat sheet with absolute ease regardless of who he matches up against.