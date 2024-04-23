Jokic closed Monday's 101-99 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 41 minutes.

Jamal Murray might have grabbed most of the headlines after draining a buzzer-beating, game-winning shot to lift Denver to victory, but Jokic's contributions can't be overlooked, as the MVP favorite posted a triple-double while dealing with the menace of Anthony Davis on both ends of the court. Jokic extended an impressive run that has seen him record a double-double or a triple-double in each of his last 16 games, a span in which he's averaging 28.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.