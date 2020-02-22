Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Drops out of rotation
Dozier (coach's decision) didn't see the court Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.
Denver welcomed three players (Will Barton, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee) back from multi-game absences due to injury, leaving no spare minutes left over for Dozier. The 23-year-old's run in coach Michael Malone's rotation thus comes to an end following an eight-game stretch in which he averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 boards and 1.8 assists in 15.8 minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.