Dozier (coach's decision) didn't see the court Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder.

Denver welcomed three players (Will Barton, Michael Porter and Mason Plumlee) back from multi-game absences due to injury, leaving no spare minutes left over for Dozier. The 23-year-old's run in coach Michael Malone's rotation thus comes to an end following an eight-game stretch in which he averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 boards and 1.8 assists in 15.8 minutes.