Dozier notched four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Brooklyn.

Dozier logged a season-high mark in minutes but couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, as he only made two of his nine shots from the field and missed his three attempts from beyond the arc. The Nuggets have a lot of depth in the backcourt and performances like Tuesday's one won't help Dozier improve his stock any time soon.