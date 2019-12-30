Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Triple-double in loss
Dozier posted 27 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and 11 assists in Sunday's G League loss to Capital City.
Dozier continues to be Windy City's top asset, as he's averaging 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this year. The 23-year-old, who is affiliated with the Nuggets, hasn't gotten a shot with the big club this season, but this type of production should earn him a chance at some point.
