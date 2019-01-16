Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Scoreless in nine minutes
Lydon had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in nine minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.
Lydon has appeared in three of the last four games, but this was just the 15th time he has seen the the floor this season. Moreover, he hasn't earn double-digit minutes even once. As a result, he can be avoided across all formats.
