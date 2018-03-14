Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Explodes for double-double Tuesday
Chandler provided 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
Chandler's scoring and rebounding totals both paced the Nuggets, and his final tally represented his first double-double since Feb. 23. The veteran forward enjoyed a torrid finish to February, but a couple of nightmarish shooting performances have led to single-digit tallies thus far in March. However, Chandler is averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury last Friday, and the fact he's now putting up double-digit shot attempts with regularity -- following long stretches with reduced usage earlier in the season -- bodes well for his chances of serving as a valued asset heading into the fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with sore hip•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Solid again in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...