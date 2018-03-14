Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Explodes for double-double Tuesday

Chandler provided 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

Chandler's scoring and rebounding totals both paced the Nuggets, and his final tally represented his first double-double since Feb. 23. The veteran forward enjoyed a torrid finish to February, but a couple of nightmarish shooting performances have led to single-digit tallies thus far in March. However, Chandler is averaging 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury last Friday, and the fact he's now putting up double-digit shot attempts with regularity -- following long stretches with reduced usage earlier in the season -- bodes well for his chances of serving as a valued asset heading into the fantasy postseason.