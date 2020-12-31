With TJ Warren (foot) out indefinitely, Holiday appears to be in line for an increased role.

Holiday started Thursday's game against the Pacers, though he only played 22 minutes between foul trouble and a blowout win. That workload should increase when the Pacers are in more competitive games. His upside remains capped given the presence of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo, but Holiday makes for an intriguing fantasy option in deeper leagues. The Pacers play one more game this week Saturday against the Knicks, so we may learn more about his potential role before most leagues' waiver claims are due.