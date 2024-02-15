Holiday finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 27-year-old saw an increased role in the Rockets' backcourt once again with Fred VanVleet (thigh) sidelined, and Holiday produced his best scoring effort since he dropped 22 on the Thunder back on Dec. 6. He's scored in double digits in four straight games, his longest streak of the season, and Holiday is averaging 16.8 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 2.3 boards during that stretch while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from beyond the arc. His run of fantasy relevance should come to an end once VanVleet is ready to return, however.