Holiday contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Friday's 122-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holiday failed to reach any great heights in the loss despite playing at least 15 minutes for the ninth time in the past 10 games. He has scored a combined 12 points across the last four games, adding 12 assists and two steals. Outside of the deepest formats, Holiday is not someone who should be viewed as a viable fantasy target.