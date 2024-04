Holiday amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 125-107 loss to Dallas.

This was arguably Holiday's best performance in March. He's been playing sporadic minutes with the second unit, averaging 5.5 points, 1.9 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 13.4 minutes in March.