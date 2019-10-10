The Pacers exercised Holiday's (illness) third-year option Thursday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Holiday will remain with the Pacers through the 2020-21 season following this move. The 2018 first-round pick appeared in 50 games last season, averaging 5.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. Holiday's availability for Friday's preseason game against the Bulls is up in the air due to an illness.