Holiday furnished 20 points (7-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during the Pacers' 102-84 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Holiday was far from efficient, but he still managed to hit the 20-point mark again after posting 24 at the expense of the Grizzlies on Saturday. The second-year guard easily paced Indiana in both shot attempts and scoring Monday, and he'll look to remain aggressive over remaining Las Vegas contests in an effort to begin laying the foundation for an expanded role this coming season.