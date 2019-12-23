Pacers' Aaron Holiday: Starting at point guard
Holiday will draw the start at point guard Monday against the Raptors, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Holiday had been seeing action at shooting guard with Jeremy Lamb out of commission, but with Lamb back in the starting five Monday, Holiday moves over to point guard with Malcolm Brogdon (groin) sidelined. The UCLA product is averaging 11 points, 3.5 assists and two boards over his last two starts.
