Holiday will start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

With TJ Warren (foot) sidelined, Holiday will join the starting five. In 35 starts last season, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.8 minutes, though a decent chunk of those appearances were without Malcolm Brogdon and/or Victor Oladipo. He may not need to have that kind of usage and workload this time around.