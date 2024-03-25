Nesmith finished Sunday's 150-145 loss to the Lakers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes.

Nesmith's production has been all over the place lately. Through 12 March appearances, the sharpshooter is averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers while hitting 40.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.