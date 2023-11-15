Hield totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 victory over Philadelphia.

Hield scored in double figures in nine of his first 10 appearances of the year, but he had his worst scoring performance of the young season during Tuesday's narrow victory. He failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time this season and saw decreased numbers in multiple categories despite playing 29 minutes. Hield has had serviceable production for the Pacers this year, and Tuesday's performance seems to be an outlier.