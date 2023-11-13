Hield registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Sunday's 137-126 loss to the 76ers.

Hield has scored in double-digits in all but one game this season and has played at least 21 minutes in his last seven games. He's been the main scoring option off the bench for the Pacers -- particularly when Haliburton is off the floor. Hield has seen his three-point shooting drop to 37.3 percent entering tonight's game, but he'll continue to be a nightly, high-volume threat from beyond the arc.