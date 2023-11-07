Hield posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 152-111 victory over the Spurs.

Hield has now posted back-to-back 19 point games, but the energy is atypical compared to his previous seasons in Indiana. Coming off the bench and taking a supplemental role to the Pacers' youth development at times, Hield is averaging just 13.4 points per game after averaging 17.5 through the first seven contests of last season. He could be on the rise, however.