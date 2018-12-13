Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Added to injury report
O'Quinn (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
O'Quinn is dealing with an undisclosed illness, leaving his status murky for Friday's contest. Even if the big man suits up, he doesn't figure to see any significant playing time behind Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis.
