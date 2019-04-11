O'Quinn has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

O'Quinn was assessed a flagrant-two and ejected for throwing an elbow at Trey Young. While he won't play any more Wednesday, it's highly unlikely that O'Quinn will suffer any consequences that would keep him out of the Pacers first round playoff series.

