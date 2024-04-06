Turner racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 126-112 win over the Thunder.

Turner returned to the Pacers' lineup Friday after missing Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right finger sprain. He played just 16 minutes Friday, but he should see more action over the last four games of the regular season with the Pacers battling to avoid placement in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Since the All-Star break, Turner is averaging 15.9 points on 50.2 percent shooting (including 39.6 percent from three), 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.1 blocks over 25.9 minutes per game.