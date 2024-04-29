Turner posted 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 38 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Turner continued his strong performance in the series against Milwaukee, taking advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) by putting together another well-rounded outing to help Indiana to a commanding 3-1 series lead. Turner led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while leading the Pacers in scoring, rebounds and blocks in a near double-double showing. Turner has been dominant all series, posting at least 20 points and seven rebounds in three of his four postseason outings.