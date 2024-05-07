Turner tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes in Monday's 121-117 loss to New York in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Turner did all he could to help Indiana to a road victory in Game 1 against New York, leading all Pacers in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying pair of threes while ending as the lone players with 20 or more points in the losing effort. Turner rebounded well after a pair of low-scoring outings in the final two games of the first-round series, posting his fourth game of the postseason with at least 20 points. Indiana will need a similar performance from Turner offensively in Game 2 and he will need to improve his presence on the glass to help the Pacers own the battle on the boards.