Turner notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 35 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner made his presence felt on both ends of the court Friday, tying his playoff-high mark in blocks while recording his first double-double of the current playoff run. The Pacers need Turner to continue making a two-way impact if they're going to turn things around in the series, especially considering how depleted the Knicks are in the frontcourt with Julius Randle (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (hamstring) all out for Game 4.