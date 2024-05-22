Turner chipped in 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
This was Turner's highest scoring game since May 6, and this was his sixth game of the postseason with at least 20 points. Turner has really elevated his game in the playoffs, as he's averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks through 14 games.
