Turner had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turner had issues with foul trouble all game long, and that was the main reason why he was limited to just 24 minutes -- his second-lowest mark in the current playoff run. Turner also snapped his streak of games with double-digit points at six, and he'll aim to bounce back in Game 3 on Saturday.