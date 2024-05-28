Turner left Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics due to a back injury but was cleared to return for the second half, Tony East of SI.com reports. He finished with eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes in the loss.

Turner's performance indicates that his back injury slowed him down, as he wasn't much of a factor in the 105-102 loss. The Texas product also contended with foul trouble, which limited his ability to be aggressive. Turner will now shift his attention to the offseason after his squad was swept by Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.