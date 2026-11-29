Turner (knee) did not return to Saturday's 119-111 win over the Thunder. He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 15 minutes.

Turner suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter. He went down in obvious discomfort and needed assistance getting back to the locker room. The veteran center should be considered day-to-day for now, though there will likely be an update on his condition ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs. If Turner is ruled out for that contest, Kel'el Ware, who scored a career-high 30 points in the victory over Oklahoma City, is expected to fill the void in the starting lineup.