Turner posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami.

Turner continues to struggle offensively, averaging just 7.1 points per game this season despite maintaining a starting role in Milwaukee's frontcourt. The veteran center remains a valuable source of blocked shots, but his inconsistent scoring and reduced playing time have limited his overall fantasy production. His defensive contributions provide some value in category leagues, though his offensive struggles make him difficult to trust in standard formats.