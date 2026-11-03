Turner finished Monday's 112-100 loss to the Timberwolves with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 31 minutes.

Turner delivered an impressive defensive performance, matching his season high with five blocks while connecting on three triples. The veteran center has now recorded multiple blocks in four consecutive appearances, reinforcing his value as an elite rim protector. Although his scoring and rebounding numbers have fluctuated, his combination of shot-blocking and perimeter shooting continues to provide considerable fantasy upside.