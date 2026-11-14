Turner recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to the Magic.

Turner returned from a one-game absence Friday and turned in one of his best performance of the season. After shooting an abysmal 9.1 percent from the field in his previous three appearances, the big man delivered an efficient effort en route to a season-high scoring total. He also grabbed a game- and season-high 11 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the campaign.