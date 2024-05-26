Turner racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turner was one of the players who needed to step up offensively in Game 3, and he delivered another solid stat line, but the Pacers crumbled down the stretch and had to settle with another loss. Turner posted his second double-double of the series, and he's 15-plus points in all but one of his last six playoff contests.