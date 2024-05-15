Turner contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Tuesday's 121-91 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner was responsible for four of the Pacers' 12 three-point makes Tuesday, his most in the postseason since Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Bucks. He extended his streak of two-plus blocks to three games Tuesday, but he also committed a team-high four turnovers. Turner is averaging 17.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting (including 45.3 percent on 3.8 3PA/G), 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game in the postseason.