Toppin (ankle) is officially available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
No surprise here, as Toppin had been previously reported to be trending in this direction. Barring any setbacks with his ankle, the 26-year-old should be in line for his usual workload.
More News
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: On track for Sunday•
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: Out with ankle injury•
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: Leads bench in scoring vs. Toronto•
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: Provides spark off bench•
-
Pacers' Obi Toppin: Reaches double figures off bench•