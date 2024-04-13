Toppin won't return to Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports. He recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 16 minutes before exiting.

Toppin tweaked his ankle at the end of the third quarter, and the team announced shortly after that he'd been shut down for the rest of the night. Jarace Walker could pick up a few extra minutes in the fourth quarter with Toppin sidelined.