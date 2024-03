Toppin totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 win over the Magic.

Toppin came in with the second unit and helped dig the Pacers out of an early 15-point deficit. The 26-year old matched Myles Turner with a team-leading eight rebounds, which also tied his third-best rebounding total of the season.