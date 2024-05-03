Toppin posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes in Thursday's 120-98 win over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Toppin gave Indiana a much-needed lift off the bench, leading all Pacers in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and ending two rebounds shy of a double-double in just under 25 minutes on the second unit. Toppin has been stellar off the bench this postseason but posted his best outing of the playoffs thus far in the series-clinching victory. Toppin concluded the first-round series by surpassing the double-digit scoring mark in four straight outings.