Toppin closed Monday's 133-111 victory over Brooklyn with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes.

Toppin provided a spark off the Pacers bench while ending as one of three bench players with a double-digit point total to go along with a quartet of rebounds and a trio of assists in just under 20 minutes of action. Toppin posted his eighth game of the year with 14 or more points off the bench, and he has done so in two of his last five appearances.