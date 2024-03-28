Siakam registered 14 points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-99 loss to the Bulls.

Siakam's season-low seven field-goal attempts led to one of his lowest-scoring outputs of 2023-24 on Wednesday. However, the star forward still was able to lead Indiana in rebounds during their blowout loss. Despite Siakam's poor shooting night, he is still converting 54.0 percent of his field-goal attempts across his 14 appearances in March.