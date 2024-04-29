Siakam notched 13 points (6-14 FG< 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 40 minutes in Sunday's 126-113 win over the Bucks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Siakam has been outstanding for Indiana all series against Milwaukee, posting a well-rounded performance in Sunday's Game 4 while helping the Pacers take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Siakam struggled shooting a bit from the field, but still reached double figures in scoring while ending one rebound and three assists short of a triple-double. Siakam has tallied at least 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists in two games this series, and we should expect him to continue to shine for Indiana in a potential series-clinching Game 5 in Milwaukee.