Siakam closed with 37 points (16-23 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 win over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The last player to open a postseason with two 35-point, 10-rebound performances was Wilt Chamberlain, which gives you an idea of how rare Siakam's run of production is in the playoffs. Siakam was the unquestioned offensive engine for the Pacers, shooting a deadly 69.5 percent from the floor while adding 11 rebounds. If Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) absence continues, Siakam should be able to exploit the Bucks and keep his double-double streak intact.