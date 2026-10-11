Siakam recorded 13 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Siakam had a relatively quiet shooting performance but compensated by posting solid numbers in other areas -- he dished out four assists without committing a turnover and recorded two blocks, showcasing his ability to provide value beyond scoring. Siakam played 22 minutes as Indiana distributed playing time across its roster, but the limited playing time is only a way to manage the workload with the start of the regular season right around the corner. Expect Siakam to be a key player for the Pacers thanks to his combination of playmaking, scoring and defensive production, making him a reliable two-way threat for Indiana.