Siakam chipped in 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Rockets.

Siakam finished with a game-high 24 points and was the only Pacers starter to avoid finishing with a negative plus/minus in the blowout loss. He's been locked in over the past two games, totaling 55 points, five assists and four steals on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and 90.0 percent at the line, but despite his efforts, Indiana has suffered back-to-back losses.