Siakam posted 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-12 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Friday's 106-104 win over the Knicks.

Siakam didn't have his best shooting performance, but seven attempts from the charity stripe allowed him to boost his scoring numbers en route to leading the Pacers to an upset win. The star forward saw his streak of games with at least 20 points snap at four, but his consistent involvement on offense, both as a scorer and playmaker, gives him a strong floor until further notice.