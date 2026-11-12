Siakam supplied 28 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 114-101 win over Washington.

Siakam didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance, though he got to the charity stripe frequently and finished with a game-high scoring total. The star forward was also second on the Pacers in rebounds and dished out at least five assists for a third straight game. He's reached the 20-point threshold in four consecutive contests, shooting 53.1 percent from the field over that stretch.