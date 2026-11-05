Siakam posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Siakam delivered an efficient offensive performance while adding three combined defensive stats, helping Indiana snap its five-game losing streak. His 30-minute workload was slightly modest for a primary scoring option, but his balanced contributions supported another productive fantasy outing. Siakam remains a dependable source of points and rebounds, with defensive activity providing additional value.